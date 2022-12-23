Manga Reader

von George Florea Bănuș
georgefb.com
InstallierenSpenden
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto

Manga Reader for local files

Manga reader for local files.

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

Änderungen in Version 2.1.0

vor 2 Monaten
Installierte Größe~905 KB
Download-Größe491 KB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen7.137
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt-Websitehttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.georgefb.mangareader

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.georgefb.mangareader

Ausführen

flatpak run com.georgefb.mangareader