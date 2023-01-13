FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
Änderungen in Version 2.10.0
vor 5 Monaten
Installierte Größe~27 MB
Download-Größe11 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen14.631
LizenzApache License 2.0
