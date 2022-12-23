Boatswain
von Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
Änderungen in Version 0.3.0
vor 4 Monaten
Installierte Größe~2 MB
Download-Größe514 KB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen6.860
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
