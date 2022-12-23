Boatswain

von Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

Änderungen in Version 0.3.0

vor 4 Monaten
Installierte Größe~2 MB
Download-Größe514 KB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen6.860
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt-Websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
Ein Problem meldenhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

Ausführen

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
