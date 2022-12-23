EDuke32

von Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
Installieren
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto

EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

  • Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
  • Voxel assets
  • Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
  • Gamepad support
  • Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.

Änderungen in Version 20230609-10312-c126d1ea3

vor 14 Tagen
Installierte Größe~23 MB
Download-Größe11 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen18.627
LizenzGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Projekt-Websitehttps://www.eduke32.com/
Hilfehttps://wiki.eduke32.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.eduke32.EDuke32

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.eduke32.EDuke32

Ausführen

flatpak run com.eduke32.EDuke32
Schlagwörter:
3dbuilddukeduke32gamenukemshooter