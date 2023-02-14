Dave Gnukem
von David Joffe
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter
Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.
Änderungen in Version 1.0.3
vor 7 Monaten
Installierte Größe~25 MB
Download-Größe20 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen1.639
LizenzMIT License
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
