Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

Installierte Größe~25 MB
Download-Größe20 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen1.639
LizenzMIT License
Projekt-Websitehttps://djoffe.com/gnukem/
Häufig gestellte Fragenhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

