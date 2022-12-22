syncBackup

von Darhon Software
darhon.com
Installieren
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto

Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

Änderungen in Version 2.0.1

vor etwa 1 Jahr
Installierte Größe~4 MB
Download-Größe516 KB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen6.352
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt-Websitehttps://darhon.com/syncbackup
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/syncBackup/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.syncbackup

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.syncbackup

Ausführen

flatpak run com.darhon.syncbackup