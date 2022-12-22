Darhon Finance
von Darhon Software
Manage your personal accounts
A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.
It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.
Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.
Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.
Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.
Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.
Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.
Optimized for desktop computers.
Änderungen in Version 1.5.0
vor mehr als 1 Jahr
Installierte Größe~4 MB
Download-Größe733 KB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen1.169
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Weitere Apps von Darhon Software
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
Manuell installieren
Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation