CorsixTH
von CorsixTH developers
Open source clone of Theme Hospital
CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.
Änderungen in Version 0.66
vor 12 Monaten
Installierte Größe~50 MB
Download-Größe34 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen4.902
LizenzBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
