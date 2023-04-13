Deckr
von Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.
Features
- Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
- Share and download bookmark decks online
Änderungen in Version 1.1.67
vor 5 Tagen
Installierte Größe~86 MB
Download-Größe38 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen606
LizenzProprietär
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
Manuell installieren
Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation