Deckr

von Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

Projekt-Websitehttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr