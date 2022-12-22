BrickBuster
von Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Änderungen in Version 1.0
vor etwa 2 Jahren
Installierte Größe~37 MB
Download-Größe16 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen1.089
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 only
