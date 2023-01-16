Chess Clock
von Clara Hobbs
Time games of over-the-board chess
Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.
Änderungen in Version 0.5.0
vor 3 Monaten
Installierte Größe~146 KB
Download-Größe54 KB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen1.341
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
