BYOD

Installieren

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

Änderungen in Version 1.1.3

vor 5 Monaten
Installierte Größe~9 MB
Download-Größe4 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen501
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt-Websitehttps://chowdsp.com/
Den Quelltext der App ansehenhttps://github.com/Chowdhury-DSP/BYOD
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.chowdsp.BYOD

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.chowdsp.BYOD

Ausführen

flatpak run com.chowdsp.BYOD