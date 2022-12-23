Gnome Next Meeting Applet

von Chmouel Boudjnah
Show your next events in your panel

Gnome next meeting applet is an applet for Gnome using calendars from Gnome Online Accounts to show the time to your next meeting and easily open the meeting url. Features include

  • Use Gnome Online Account for calendar sources.
  • Make it easy to know how long you have until your next meeting.
  • Detect video conference URLs allow to quickly click on it to join (Google Meet, Zoom, Bluejeans, supported).
  • Shows the documents link attached to the current meeting.
  • Change icons 5mn before and after meeting.
  • Fully configurable.

Änderungen in Version 2.10.1

vor 5 Monaten
Installierte Größe~12 MB
Download-Größe4 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen3.578
LizenzMIT License
Projekt-Websitehttps://github.com/chmouel/gnome-next-meeting-applet/
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/chmouel/gnome-next-meeting-applet/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.chmouel.gnomeNextMeetingApplet

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.chmouel.gnomeNextMeetingApplet

Ausführen

flatpak run com.chmouel.gnomeNextMeetingApplet
Schlagwörter:
calendarevent