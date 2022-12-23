GrafX2
A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing
GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.
Installierte Größe~2 MB
Download-Größe1 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen4.295
LizenzGNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
