Butler for Home Assistant

von Cassidy James Blaede
cassidyjames.com
Control your smart home

Hybrid native + web app for Home Assistant. Butler wraps your Home Assistant dashboard up in a native UI, integrating better with your OS. Native features include:

  • Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
  • Native header bar
  • Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
  • Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
  • Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.

Other features include:

  • Pinch-to-zoom
  • Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset

Änderungen in Version 1.0.0

vor 3 Tagen
(Gebaut vor etwa 4 Stunden)

  • Von der Gemeinschaft entwickelt

    Diese App wird von einer Gemeinschaft von Freiwilligen entwickelt und unter der GNU General Public License v3.0 or later veröffentlicht.
    Bring Dich ein
Installierte Größe~70 KiB
Download Größe26.79 KiB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
assistanthasshomelightssmartlinuxflatpak