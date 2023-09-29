Buckets
von One Part Rain, LLC
Quick, simple and private family budgeting app
Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.
Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.
Änderungen in Version 0.71.1
Installierte Größe~215.02 MiB
Download Größe75.02 MiB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen979