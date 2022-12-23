Brosix
von brosix.com
An all-in-one, secure instant messenger
Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.
Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.
Änderungen in Version 4.7.2 Build 220525.13731
vor etwa 1 Jahr
Installierte Größe~560 MB
Download-Größe220 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen1.691
LizenzProprietär
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
Manuell installieren
Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation