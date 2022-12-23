Brave Browser

von Brave Software
The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Änderungen in Version 1.52.126

vor 9 Tagen
Installierte Größe~358 MB
Download-Größe157 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen1.001.656
LizenzMozilla Public License 2.0
Projekt-Websitehttps://brave.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

Ausführen

flatpak run com.brave.Browser