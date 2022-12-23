Brave Browser
von Brave Software
The web browser from Brave
Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.
Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.
Änderungen in Version 1.52.126
vor 9 Tagen
Installierte Größe~358 MB
Download-Größe157 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen1.001.656
LizenzMozilla Public License 2.0
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
Manuell installieren
Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation