Vorta

Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

Änderungen in Version v0.8.12

vor 2 Monaten
Installierte Größe~52 MB
Download-Größe15 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen42.976
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt-Websitehttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
Hilfehttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
Übersetzenhttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

Ausführen

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
Schlagwörter:
borg