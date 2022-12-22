BlueJeans

von BlueJeans Networks
Installieren
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto

BlueJeans Desktop App

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.

BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.

Änderungen in Version 2.33.2

vor etwa 1 Monat
Installierte Größe~109 MB
Download-Größe108 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen6.329
LizenzProprietär
Projekt-Websitehttps://www.bluejeans.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

Ausführen

flatpak run com.bluejeans.BlueJeans