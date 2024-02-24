Flathub Logo

Gpg Frontend

von Saturneric
bktus.com
Main Window

Encrypt and sign data

Gpg Frontend is a free, open-source, robust yet user-friendly, compact and cross-platform tool for OpenPGP encryption.

By using Gpg Frontend, users can quickly encrypt files or text, easily digitally sign them, and conveniently manage all GPG keys on their device. The tool also facilitates the secure and seamless transfer of GPG keys between devices. It is compatible with a range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD.

A list of features

  • Rapidly encrypt files or text.
  • Digitally sign your files or text with ease.
  • Conveniently manage all your GPG keys on your device.
  • Transfer all your GPG keys between devices safely and effortlessly.

Änderungen in Version 2.1.2

vor 23 Tagen
(Gebaut vor etwa 10 Stunden)
  • Kein Änderungsprotokoll vorhanden

  • Von der Gemeinschaft entwickelt

    Diese App wird von einer Gemeinschaft von Freiwilligen entwickelt und unter der GNU General Public License v3.0 or later veröffentlicht.
    Bring Dich ein
