Simple Diary

von Johan Bjäreholt
Installieren
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto

Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Änderungen in Version v0.4.3

vor 8 Monaten
Installierte Größe~582 KB
Download-Größe194 KB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen2.660
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt-Websitehttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Ausführen

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
Schlagwörter:
diarygtkjournallogpersonal