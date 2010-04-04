Bitwig Studio
von Bitwig GmbH
Modern music production and performance
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>
Änderungen in Version 4.4.10
vor 3 Monaten
Installierte Größe~513 MB
Download-Größe312 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen57.361
LizenzProprietär
