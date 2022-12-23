Read It Later

von Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

Änderungen in Version 0.4.0

vor 2 Monaten
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt-Websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later
Übersetzenhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/read-it-later/
Ein Problem meldenhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater
