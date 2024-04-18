Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

von Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Installieren
Spenden
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Änderungen in Version 3.0.0

vor etwa 1 Monat
(Build vor etwa 8 Stunden erstellt)
  • Kein Änderungsprotokoll vorhanden

  • Von der Gemeinschaft entwickelt

    Diese App wird von einer Gemeinschaft von Freiwilligen entwickelt und unter der MIT License veröffentlicht.
    Bring Dich ein
Installierte Größe~269.25 MiB
Download-Größe108.95 MiB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64, aarch64
Schlagwörter:
linuxflatpak