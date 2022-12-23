Avocode

von Avocode, Inc.
Installieren
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto

Hand-off and inspect any design

Avocode is a platform-independent tool that helps teams turn Sketch, PSD, XD, AI, and Figma designs to the Web, React Native, iOS, or Android code.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Avocode, Inc.

Änderungen in Version 4.15.6-9624

vor mehr als 1 Jahr
Installierte Größe~109 MB
Download-Größe104 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen3.987
Lizenzhttps://avocode.com/terms-of-service
Projekt-Websitehttps://avocode.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.avocode.Avocode

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.avocode.Avocode

Ausführen

flatpak run com.avocode.Avocode