ESO AddOn Manager

von arviceblot
A cross-platform, unofficial addon manager for The Elder Scrolls Online.

Update and install addons for ESO. Primarily built on Linux for Linux.

  • Install, remove, and search addons from esoui.com
  • Cross-platform support for Linux, macOS, and Windows
  • Specific support for ESO on the Steam Deck through flatpak
  • Options to auto update Tamriel Trade Centre prices and HarvestMap data
  • Import managed addons from Minion
  • Identify and install missing dependencies

Änderungen in Version 0.4.7

vor 2 Tagen
(Gebaut vor etwa 2 Stunden)

Installierte Größe~23.64 MiB
Download Größe9.5 MiB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64, aarch64
Schlagwörter:
linuxflatpak