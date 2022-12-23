Pinetime Flasher

von Maarten de Jong
Installieren
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto

A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

Änderungen in Version 0.1

vor etwa 2 Jahren
Installierte Größe~8 MB
Download-Größe3 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen1.246
LizenzMIT License
Projekt-Websitehttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

Ausführen

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
Schlagwörter:
companionflashflasherpinepine64pinetimesmartwatchwatch