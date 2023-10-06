Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

von AMPL Optimization, Inc
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

Änderungen in Version 4.0.0.202308171623

vor 3 Monaten
(Built vor 6 Tagen)
  • Kein Änderungsprotokoll vorhanden

  • Proprietär

    Diese App wird nicht öffentlich entwickelt, sodass nur ihre Entwickler die Funktionsweise kennen. Sie kann in einer schwer zu erkennenden Weise unsicher sein und sich unbemerkt verändern.
Installierte Größe~446.73 MiB
Download Größe446.59 MiB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen274
