MMORPG open medieval fantasy game

Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.

Änderungen in Version 1.0.34.184

vor mehr als 5 Jahren
Installierte Größe~113 MB
Download-Größe108 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen47.577
Lizenzhttps://albiononline.com/en/terms_and_conditions
Projekt-Websitehttps://albiononline.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

Ausführen

flatpak run com.albiononline.AlbionOnline