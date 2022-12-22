Airtame
von Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.
Änderungen in Version 4.5.2
vor 9 Monaten
Installierte Größe~81 MB
Download-Größe75 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen5.730
LizenzProprietär
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
Manuell installieren
Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation