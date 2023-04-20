Adobe Reader

Installieren

PDF viewer

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Änderungen in Version 9.5.5

vor etwa 10 Jahren
Installierte Größe~68 MB
Download-Größe60 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen30.090
Lizenzhttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Projekt-Websitehttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
Hilfehttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

Ausführen

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader