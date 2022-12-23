Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Änderungen in Version 32.0.0.465

vor mehr als 2 Jahren
Installierte Größe~18 MB
Download-Größe11 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen146.786
Lizenzhttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
Projekt-Websitehttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Ausführen

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
