Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!
von Adil Hanney
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.
Änderungen in Version 1.0.12
vor 6 Monaten
Installierte Größe~24 MB
Download-Größe10 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen1.315
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 only
