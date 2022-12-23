Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!

von Adil Hanney
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals

The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.

Änderungen in Version 1.0.12

vor 6 Monaten
Installierte Größe~24 MB
Download-Größe10 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen1.315
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt-Websitehttps://github.com/adil192/timing_flutter
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adilhanney.timing

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

gamesub-secondtime intervalstrainer