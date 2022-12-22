ldbfx
von GZYangKui
Visual database management tool
ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.
Änderungen in Version 1.0.0
vor etwa 1 Jahr
Installierte Größe~9 MB
Download-Größe3 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen2.232
LizenzApache License 2.0
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
Manuell installieren
Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation