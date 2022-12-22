ldbfx

von GZYangKui
Installieren
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto

Visual database management tool

ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.

Änderungen in Version 1.0.0

vor etwa 1 Jahr
Installierte Größe~9 MB
Download-Größe3 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen2.232
LizenzApache License 2.0
Projekt-Websitehttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cn.navclub.ldbfx

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub cn.navclub.ldbfx

Ausführen

flatpak run cn.navclub.ldbfx