SchildiChat

von SchildiChat
Installieren

SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.

The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:

  • A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
  • Message bubbles
  • Bigger items in the room list
  • … and more!

Preliminary Wayland support now available.

To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland

For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.

Änderungen in Version 1.11.30-sc.2

vor etwa 2 Monaten
Installierte Größe~318 MB
Download-Größe123 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen11.863
LizenzApache License 2.0
Projekt-Websitehttps://schildi.chat/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.schildi.desktop

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub chat.schildi.desktop

Ausführen

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop
Schlagwörter:
matrixchatclientcommunicationselementircmatrix.orgschildischildi.chattalk