Legacy Launcher

von Legacy Launcher Team
Installieren
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto

Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

Änderungen in Version 1.32.2

vor 16 Tagen
Installierte Größe~260 MB
Download-Größe103 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen32.986
LizenzProprietär
Projekt-Websitehttps://llaun.ch/
Kontakthttps://llaun.ch/discord/intl
Übersetzenhttps://github.com/Nik-mmzd/tl-translations
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.tlaun.TL

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub ch.tlaun.TL

Ausführen

flatpak run ch.tlaun.TL
Schlagwörter:
launcherminecraft