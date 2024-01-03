TigerJython
von TJ Group
TigerJython IDE
TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.
For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.
Änderungen in Version 2.39
vor 15 Tagen
(Gebaut vor etwa 5 Stunden)
- Kein Änderungsprotokoll vorhanden
Installierte Größe~322.87 MiB
Download Größe183.01 MiB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64, aarch64