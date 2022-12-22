Proton Mail Bridge
von Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
Änderungen in Version 3.2.0
vor 27 Tagen
Installierte Größe~159 MB
Download-Größe61 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen60.842
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Weitere Apps von Proton AG
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
Manuell installieren
Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation