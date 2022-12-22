OpenBoard
von Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.
Änderungen in Version 1.6.4
vor etwa 1 Jahr
Installierte Größe~142 MB
Download-Größe65 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen57.073
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
