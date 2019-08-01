Arduino IDE
von Arduino LLC
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.
Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.
Änderungen in Version 1.8.19
vor mehr als 1 Jahr
Installierte Größe~533 MB
Download-Größe183 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen162.754
LizenzGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
