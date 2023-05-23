Flathub Logo

Raven

von James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

Änderungen in Version 3.7

vor etwa 2 Monaten
Installierte Größe~11 MB
Download-Größe4 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen116
LizenzArtistic License 2.0
Projekt-Websitehttp://raven.uwaterloo.ca
Hilfehttp://www.civil.uwaterloo.ca/raven_forum/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.uwaterloo.Raven

