Dconf Editor

von The GNOME Project
Verifiziert
InstallierenSpenden
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

Änderungen in Version 43.0

vor 9 Monaten
Installierte Größe~1 MB
Download-Größe468 KB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen67.950
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt-Websitehttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
Übersetzenhttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
Ein Problem meldenhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Ausführen

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
Schlagwörter:
configurationsettings