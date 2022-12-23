Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.
Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.
Änderungen in Version 1.51.1
vor fast 2 Jahren
Installierte Größe~6 MB
Download-Größe2 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen42.659
LizenzGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
Manuell installieren
Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation