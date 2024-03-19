Flathub Logo

IRPF 2024

von Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

Änderungen in Version 1.0

vor 7 Tagen
(Build vor etwa 5 Stunden erstellt)
  • Kein Änderungsprotokoll vorhanden

  • Proprietär

    Diese App wird nicht öffentlich entwickelt, sodass nur ihre Entwickler die Funktionsweise kennen. Sie kann in einer schwer zu erkennenden Weise unsicher sein und sich unbemerkt verändern.
