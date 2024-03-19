IRPF 2024
von Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)
IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.
Änderungen in Version 1.0
vor 7 Tagen
(Build vor etwa 5 Stunden erstellt)
- Kein Änderungsprotokoll vorhanden
Installierte Größe~263.88 MiB
Download-Größe103.13 MiB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64