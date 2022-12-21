esys-escript
von University of Queensland
esys-escript is a python module for implementing mathematical models using the finite element method
esys-escript is a programming tool for implementing mathematical models in python using the finite element method (FEM). As users do not access the data structures it is very easy to use and scripts can run on desktop computers as well as highly parallel supercomputer without changes. Scripts are executed in parallel using MPI, OpenMP and hybrid mode processing over 50 million unknowns on several thousand cores on a parallel computer.
Änderungen in Version 5.5
vor mehr als 4 Jahren
Installierte Größe~611 MB
Download-Größe174 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen1.507
LizenzApache License 2.0
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
Manuell installieren
Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation