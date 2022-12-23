Vintage Story

von Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

Änderungen in Version 1.18.5

vor etwa 1 Monat
Installierte Größe~557 MB
Download-Größe479 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen16.246
LizenzProprietär
Projekt-Websitehttps://www.vintagestory.at/
Kontakthttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
Hilfehttp://wiki.vintagestory.at/
Häufig gestellte Fragenhttps://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Ausführen

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory