ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline
It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule
At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the PentaBarf conference management system (or frab) used by FOSDEM, DebConf, Grazer Linuxtage, the CCC congresses, FrOSCon, and many others.
ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running Qt.
Änderungen in Version 0.6.4
vor mehr als 5 Jahren
Installierte Größe~864 KB
Download-Größe406 KB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen965
LizenzGNU General Public License v2.0 only
