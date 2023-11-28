Flathub Logo

Tauno Monitor

von Tauno Erik
taunoerik.art
Installieren

Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.

A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>

Änderungen in Version 0.1.8

vor 9 Tagen
(Built vor 8 Tagen)
  • Kein Änderungsprotokoll vorhanden

  • Von der Gemeinschaft entwickelt

    Diese App wird von einer Gemeinschaft von Freiwilligen entwickelt und unter der GNU General Public License v3.0 or later veröffentlicht.
    Bring Dich ein
Installierte Größe~803 KiB
Download Größe273.59 KiB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen235
Schlagwörter:
linuxflatpak