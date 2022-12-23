Ywallet
von Hanh Huynh Huu
Light Wallet for Ycash and Zcash
Fastest synchronization of all the wallets on the market
Supports every feature of shielded y/zcash
Track your wallet performance and expenditures
Watch-only and Cold Wallet
Änderungen in Version 1.3.3+379
vor 4 Monaten
Installierte Größe~101 MB
Download-Größe72 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen849
LizenzMIT License
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
