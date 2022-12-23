Ywallet

von Hanh Huynh Huu
Light Wallet for Ycash and Zcash

Fastest synchronization of all the wallets on the market

Supports every feature of shielded y/zcash

Track your wallet performance and expenditures

Watch-only and Cold Wallet

Änderungen in Version 1.3.3+379

vor 4 Monaten
Installierte Größe~101 MB
Download-Größe72 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen849
LizenzMIT License
Projekt-Websitehttps://hhanh00.github.io/zwallet/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.ywallet.Ywallet

